K'taka welcomes Fintech companies to invest in state

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) Seeking to amplify Karnataka's position in the emerging fintech industry, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani on Friday welcomed fintech companies to invest in the state, promising to provide all possible assistance to them.



Addressing the 52nd Indian Valuers Congress on the topic 'Transforming the Valuation Ecosystem' here, Nirani said fintech is a big emerging industry for Karnataka.



"Building a strong financial industrial ecosystem across districts in Karnataka is a priority for us. Our state is home to India's most popular fintech companies. Our strong entrepreneurial ecosystem has enabled young professionals to become employers and explore various sectors. We want the people to explore entrepreneurial opportunities that the state has to offer and be employers and create employment in the state," Nirani said.



"Karnataka's Industrial Policy 2020-2025 has recognised the finance sector to be one of the focus areas. Our reforms and initiatives are all aimed at preparing Karnataka for the 21st century. Our ambition is to establish Karnataka as the leader in infrastructure and emerging industries," Nirani added.



--IANS

mka/arm