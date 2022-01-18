K'taka warns medical practitioners against spreading false Covid information

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Tuesday warned medical practitioners of the state to exercise restraint while giving opinion on the Covid-19 situation in the state, otherwise they would be booked under various laws if they issue unsubstantiated comments in public.



The circular said: "It is in the notice of government that few medical practitioners, while communicating to public on various media platforms, are giving incomplete, inaccurate unsubstantiated information about Covid-19. Medical practitioners, being proficient in both clinical and health fields, should exercise utmost care and caution while communicating with public on Covid-19.



"Such misinformation leads to confusion in public at large on the prevailing Covid scenario in the state and encourages them to deviate from well laid out guidelines from authorities.



"It is expected that medical practitioners shall refer to the guidelines/circulars /orders issued by Govt. of Karnataka and any media/social platform," the Commissionerate of Health stated.



Any misinformation or non- factual data on Covid-19 shared on such platforms would be deemed as an offence and necessary action would be 54 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 4(K) of Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act 2020, the circular warned.



