Ktaka to take govt services to rural homes from R-Day

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (IANS) A programme to take government services to doorsteps in rural areas is being launched, and deputy commissioners (DCs) should work to make it a success, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.



He made the remarks while addressing the DCs' conference.



The programme which is expected to be launched on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day, includes issuing documents at the doors of the people.



"Promptly implement the government's bold decisions taken to make the administration more responsive to people's plight, work pro-actively in the districts to give good administration, instead of just thinking about change, take the lead to bring the change yourself," Bommai said.



He said the government has proved to be alive and responsive by reaching out to the people to redress their grievances. Crop compensation has been paid within 48 hours of uploading the report in Parihara App.



It has been made possible to provide relief to 83 per cent of affected farmers due to the efficiency of Deputy Commissioners, Bommai said, appreciating their performance.



He wanted the DCs to work with team spirit and face the challenges unitedly to make the district administration dynamic.



He instructed them to ensure speedy disposal of land disputes and cases which are pending for more than 5 years at the level of Tahsildars, Assistant Commissioners and DCs as they decide the economic future of farmers. Government is ready to recruit additional Tahsildars and Assistant Commissioners to accomplish the task.



Bommai stressed the need for making the administration more responsive to take the welfare programmes to the people's doors. He wanted monthly reports on progress of projects and programmes at district level.



Good performance by the district administration would boost the image of the government. "Leave your own footprints in the district with good work. Government would back your good work," he said.



Pointing to the fact that DCs enjoyed greater discretionary powers, the chief minister asked them to use it with discretion and responsibility for the welfare of the poor.



Revenue Minister R. Ashok who also addressed the conference said, periodic progress review of development works should be held compulsorily. DCs should reserve atleast one day in a month for encroachment clearance drive.



