K'taka to hold random Covid tests for college, school students

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) The Karnataka government, in its revised protocols after the finding of new Covid variant Omicron, has directed authorities to conduct random Covid tests on college students and school children once in 15 days.



The government, in its order, has recommended 1 lakh tests be conducted at the district level. "Random tests should be conducted in colleges, high schools for students and teachers," it says.



Any student who shows Covid symptoms shall be separated and undergo a Rapid Antigen Test. If the result is negative, as per the guidelines of the ICMR, RT-PCR test should be conducted, the circular said.



It is also directed, among the total tests, 30 per cent have to be Rapid Antigen and 70 per cent RT-PCR. Along with student community, all health workers, aged, sick, paramedics and nursing college staff and students must undergo Covid tests.



Hotel and restaurant staff, shopkeepers of malls, markets, cooks, door delivery staff, industrial workers, office workers, pub and bar staff members, attendants in malls, cinema halls, those in crowds and workers of Anganawadi centers shall also undergo random tests once in 15 days, as per the order.



--IANS

mka/vd