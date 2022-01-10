K'taka to achieve 80% immunisation coverage in January: CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday launched the administration of booster dose of Covid vaccines for health workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.



He said that his state has achieved 100 per cent vacccination of the first dose and 77 per cent of the second dose vaccination. "We want to reach 80 per cent by end of January and action would be taken to intensify the second dose jabbing. We will achieve the target of bringing Karnataka into the Covid protection ring," he said.



Stating that the Corona warriors are protecting every family, Bommai likened Corona warriors to the soldiers protecting the country at the borders.



"Despite facing many challenges in discharging their duties, the Asha workers, doctors and nurses are rendering yeomen service. They are the real guardians of the nation," he said.



Pitching for total vaccination as the only protection from Covid, Bommai said that the second and third waves had intensified due to the laxity in vaccination by some countries.



"Even an advanced country like the USA has not achieved full vaccination of its population. But India with a population of 130 crore has done better. The vaccine developed in our own country has proved very effective. The credit for this success should go to the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi and Covid frontline workers," the chief minister said.



He stated that resistance to any revolutionary decisions and programmes, is natural. Vaccination also came under extensive debate with some opposing it. Covid does not differentiate on caste, he said and urged the people to cooperate with health workers.



Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar and senior officials were present on the occasion.



--IANS

pvn/shb/