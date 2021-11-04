K'taka temples to perform 'Gopuja' on Deepavali

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) The Karnataka government has directed all the temples falling under Muzrai department to perform 'gopuja' (worship of holy cow) on the occasion of Deepavali on Friday.



The department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Religious Endowment has already passed an order in this regard.



As per the government's order, worshipping of cows will be performed at the temples on 'Balipaadyami' celebrated as the last phase of Deepavali between 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.



All representatives have to be present at the temples during the ceremony. The decision has been taken with an objective of following the rich traditions of Hindu culture and according to "godly" status of cows.



Department of Animal Husbandry is joining hands with Muzrai department to facilitate the programme.





The district officers from Animal Husbandry department have been given responsibility of arranging for cows and monitoring of their worship.



Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan has stated that it will create awareness on importance of need to protect cows and the need to encourage the products like 'Gomaya deepa' (Diyas made out of cow dung, cow urine).



According to Hindu tradition, during Balipaadyami, people get their cows bathed, embellish them with vermillion, Haldi, flowers and offer them rice, jaggery in Karnataka and other parts of the country.



People living in urban India are forgetting the tradition of worshipping cows. The programme is organised with a view of carrying forward the Sanatan Hindu religious tradition of worshipping cows to future generations, the order read.



Going forward, every year such poojas will be performed, it said.



The Hindu festival of Deepavali is known as the festival of lights. People burst crackers on the occasion to mark the triumph of good over evil.



--IANS

mks/shb