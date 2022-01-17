K'taka SP's kind gesture wins hearts

Tumakuru (Karnataka) Jan 17 (IANS) The act of Karnataka Superintendent of Police, sending his own official car with the complainant to investigate a crime, has won hearts.



Local police sub-inspector Shivalingaiah in Tumakuru district of Karnataka had asked the complainant to arrange a car to probe his complaint.



Nagendrappa, a resident of Kodihalli village was attacked by Shivaprakash and Chandan. An attempt to murder case in was lodged in the Dandinashivara police station of Turuvekere taluk of Tumakuru district against the two but no action was being taken.



Nagendrappa had requested the police take action against the accuse but they paied no heed to him.



The local police then asked him to arrange for a car to travel to the spot if he wanted them to catch the accused. Nagendrappa, unable to arrange the car, approached the Superintendent of Police. On learning about his helplessness, the SP sent his own car to the Dandinashivara police station along with the complainant.



According to police sources, action was not initiated against the accused as they were relatives of the policemen at Dandinashivara police station.



The SP has directed the police to take the accused into custody using his car, the sources said.



The people are appreciating the act of SP Rahul Kumar for teaching the slack police a lesson. The photos and videos of SP Rahul Kumar's car being sent have also gone viral on social media.



--IANS

