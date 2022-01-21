K'taka reports 48,049 Covid cases; 22 deaths

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (IANS) Karnataka logged 48,049 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Friday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.



The total active patients number went up to 3,23,143 in the state.



Positivity rate of the day stood at 19.23 per cent and the case fatality rate for the day at 0.04 per cent.



The authorities have conducted 2,49,832 tests across the state.



Bengaluru Urban recorded 29,068 new Covid cases while 7,196 people were discharged. Total active cases in the city stood at 2,23,580 and six deaths were reported.



Tumakuru registered 2,021 Covid cases on a single day, raising concerns. Hassan (1,889), Mandya (1,506), Kalburgi (1,164), Udupi (1,018) and Bengaluru Rural (1,036) are the other districts which recorded the highest number of Covid cases in the state.



Recovery rate has come down to 89.43 per cent from last week's 93.46 per cent in the state. The Case Fatality Rate has increased from 0.02 per cent in the last week to 0.04 per cent this week.



In Bengaluru, 863 children in 0-9 year age group and 2,517 from the age group of 10 to 19 year have tested positive for Covid-19.



Micro Containment Zones in the city stood at 379.



--IANS

mka/pgh









