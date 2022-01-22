K'taka records 42K new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (IANS) Karnataka recorded 42,470 new Covid cases on Saturday while 26 deaths were reported on the same day, officials said.



Bengaluru Urban recorded a sharp dip in the number of cases as the city recorded 17,266 cases against 22,511 discharges.



Mysuru (4,601) recorded the highest number of new Covid cases after Bengaluru. Tumakuru (3,417), Hassan (2,679), Mandya (1,822) and Kolar (1,417) districts also have recorded more number of Covid cases.



A 6-year-old female child from Bagalkot and 21-year-old male from Bengaluru Urban were among 26 persons who succumbed to Covid.



Meanwhile, 535 kids between the age of 0 to 9 years and 791 from the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru.



The number of active Micro Containment Zones stood at 344.



The positivity rate in the city stood at 21.38 per cent, active rate at 14 per cent and recovery rate at 84.94 per cent.



--IANS

mka/pgh









