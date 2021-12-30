K'taka: Ranking system to evaluate Zilla Panchayats' performance

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a district-wise ranking would be issued in the coming days to evaluate the performance of Zilla Panchayats and its Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).



Addressing the Zilla Panchayat CEOs' conference at Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said that "commendable performance by Zilla Panchayats is imperative for a government to become pro-people in the true sense".



"Leave your own impression through exemplary performance in your district. Implementation of government programmes and projects at the grassroots level is very important.



"You have been vested with more powers with decentralisation. Use your discretion with care for the welfare of the people. The government will fully back the decisions taken in the interest of the poor," Bommai said.



Sending a message against red-tapeism, Bommai said officials should have clarity in decision making.



"Uncertainty is like plague. Delay tactics could cost dearly. The slackness of the officials would pile misery on the people," the Chief Minister said.



He wanted the officials to introspect on their functioning and correct their shortcomings.



He instructed them to strictly monitor the progress of the centrally sponsored projects like Jalajeevan Mission and Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.



Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa in his address appreciated the achievement in construction of toilets in rural areas. He has appealed to the people to make good use of them.



