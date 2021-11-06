K'taka police crack festival day kidnap and murder case; 2 arrested

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Karnataka Police have cracked the kidnap and murder case of a 21-year youth in Bengaluru and arrested two persons in this connection, the police sources said on Saturday.



The arrested persons are identified as Syed Tazammul Pasha, 39 and Syed Nasir, 26. DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil said, the accused worked for the father of the deceased Mani. They took to crime to make quick bucks. RR Nagar police nabbed the accused on Friday.



Tarun, a student of hotel management had gone out to buy crackers on November 1. The accused who were following him with a plan to kidnap, told him that he would get crackers at a cheaper price and took him to their sister's place.



There they tied his hands and plastered his mouth and face with a duct tape. Tarun was strangulated to death when he attempted to resist. Later, they kept the body at their place the whole night. The accused had stacked the body inside a gunny bag and dumped it near Vrishabhavathi storm water drain on November 2.



The parents of Tarun had lodged a complaint with Bharathinagar police station. A rag picker noticed the gunny bag with body and informed the police. Even after dumping the body, the accused made a phone call to Tarun's father and demanded Rs 50 lakh for his release. After the body was identified, the police began the investigation and tracked and nabbed the culprits. Further investigation is on.



--IANS

mka/skp/