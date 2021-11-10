K'taka police arrest 12 for practicing black magic

Ramanagara, Nov 10 (IANS) Twelve people, including a priest, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with performing black magic rituals at a residence in Bhoohalli village in Karnataka's Ramanagara district.



Police rescued a four-year-old girl who was allegedly brought for "offering her as human sacrifice".



The accused were taken into custody after the police raided the house based on specific inputs.



The police stated that the accused have been searching for treasure at that place since two years.



They had dug up the grounds and had been performing black magic for the past two years.



The accused used to come in two cars and went away by morning.



The owner of the house and his wife have also been arrested along with the accused persons.



The police are trying to trace from where the rescued girl hailed so that she can be reunited with her family.



--IANS

mka/svn/bg