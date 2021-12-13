K'taka Minister says law on 'Love Jihad' soon

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Dec 13 (IANS) State Minister for Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar said on Monday that the state government would soon bring in a law banning 'Love Jihad' in the state.



Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Soudha, he said that the BJP had promised to bring a legislation banning cow slaughter in the state. The legislation is in place. "We have promised to bring anti-conversion law and it will be done. The government would also bring the law banning 'Love Jihad' in the state," he underlined.



Religious conversions were opposed by great personalities like Mahatma Gandhiji and Swami Vivekananda. Now, the issue is being addressed and it will be brought under legal frame work, he said.



"There is confusion in this regard within BJP party. Congress should tell why the leaders are opposing Anti-Conversion bill. "We all know why religious conversions are happening and its consequences on the society. The act is not being brought keeping one community in mind," he explained.



The party is ready to debate over the issue. "We have been fighting these issues and grew up as leaders. Swami Vivekananda equated religious conversions to conversions of loyalty towards country. Conversions are being carried out through conspiracy and luring," he maintained.



Meanwhile, Araga Jnanendra, Minister for Home clarified that there is no proposal before the government of banning Love Jihad. "I don't know how in which context minister Sunil Kumar made those statements," he said.



But, anti-conversion law blue print is ready. "We will get the final copy from law department by tomorrow. There is no question of violation of fundamental rights. Forceful religious conversions are not permissible under Article 25 of the Constitution. However, it is not specified on the punishments of persons indulging in forceful conversions. We will implement the law in its entirety," he explained.



--IANS

mka/shb/