K'taka Min hints at relaxation of night, weekend curfews by Friday

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok stated on Monday that in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai it has been decided to take a call on weekend and night curfew on Friday.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ashok explained that the experts have opined that the Covid-19 cases are going to peak by January 25. The opinion was based on the trend in Mumbai and Delhi, where Covid cases are now seeing a downward trend, he said.



After analyzing the situation till January 25, another meeting will be convened and a decision on the weekend and night curfews would be taken. "We will announce our decision on that day on whether to continue weekend and night curfews or lift them," he said.



The second wave took two months to reach its peak. This third wave is reaching its peak in one month. As per analysis the cases should reach their peak by January 25, he added.



Once the cases start coming down, automatically the restrictions are going to be lifted. When questioned on traders and businessmen objecting to lockdown, Ashok said that the government can't take decisions to comfort one section of society.



"If the situation goes out of hand, will the people who demand lifting of restrictions take responsibility? The lives of more than six crore people are important to us. We will go by the expert committee's advice as they are accountable," he said.



When asked about curfew orders being extended till January 31, Ashok said once the government takes a decision it could be changed.



