K'taka lifts curbs at MM Hills pilgrimage centre

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Oct 17 (IANS) After successfully conducting Dasara festivities in Mysuru, the Karnataka government on Sunday lifted the restrictions imposed at Male Mahadeshwaraswamy temple at MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district, one of the major pilgrimage centre in Karnataka.



The restrictions are relaxed on mass feeding, various sevas, pujas including golden chariot procession. The authorities have also allowed mudi seve (tonsoring of heads).



Deputy Commissioner Dr M.R. Ravi has issued the order to lift restrictions from Sunday. In the earlier order, the district administration had given permission only for limited sevas and darshan and to stay overnight at the pilgrim centre.



Distribution of sacred water, prasadam, and mass feeding at Dasoha Bhavan were earlier restricted but now have been lifted.



Devotees visiting the temple have been asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.



All guest houses, cottages and dormitories will be opened for devotees to stay overnight. However, the devotees will not be allowed to stay in front of the temple, near Rangamandira and other places.



However, the restrictions on holding teppotsavam and next jathra celebrations still continued.



--IANS

mka/skp/