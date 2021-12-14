K'taka Legislative Council poll results: BJP leads on 12, Cong 11 seats

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) The ruling BJP was leading on 12 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections recently held for 25 seats. Opposition Congress was leading on 11 and the JD(S) on one seat.



As the parties were waiting for the Election Commission to make an official announcement of the results, the ruling BJP was feeling relieved. The party, which has 26 members in the council, will have the strength of 38 after the win on 12 seats is confirmed, and it will then emerge as the party with the most number of seats. The party is likely to elect its own candidate as the chairman of the Upper House.



However, JD(S) seems to have suffered a humiliating defeat, and is likely to lose the seat of Chairman in the council presently held by senior party leader Basavaraj Horatti.



Lakhan Jarkiholi, the independent candidate, won from Belagavi relegating the BJP to third position in the constituency. Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has managed to register a thumping victory in Hassan.



Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress has won 11 seats. He further alleged that BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was responsible for the BJP candidate's defeat in Belagavi. Lakhan Jarakiholi, his brother, won as an independent candidate from here.



State President D.K. Shivakumar stated that the party has won seats in double digits. "Congress candidates have secured more votes and came close to victory. It is a good development," he said.



The results are regarded as a precursor to the state Assembly elections of 2023.



As many as 90 candidates fought in the council elections held on December 10. Among them 89 were male candidates and Congress candidate Gayathri Shanthe Gowda was the only female candidate. She, however, was trailing and was said to have lost by mere six votes only, although confirmation from the EC was awaited.



