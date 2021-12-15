K'taka Legislative Council poll results: BJP falls one short of majority, Cong wins 11

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (IANS) The ruling BJP has failed to attain a simple majority in the polls conducted for the Legislative Council regarded as the Upper House of the Karnataka state legislature. The party managed to register victory in 11 seats and the Congress also bagged an equal number.



Regional party JD(S), the biggest loser in the elections managed to win only two seats. Lakhan Jarakiholi, the brother of former BJP minister Ramesh Jarakiholi contested the election against BJP leader Mahantesh Kavatagimath and managed to push him to third place and register victory.



With 37 seats, the BJP has fallen short of one seat in the 75-member council in attaining a majority. However, the ruling party will not be at the mercy of opposition parties for passage of Bills and new legislations in the council. The final results were announced till Tuesday midnight.



Presently, the 75-member council has 37 ruling BJP, 26 Congress, 11 JD(S) and one independent candidate. The newly elected members will take charge after January 5, after the end of tenure of present members.



Yousuf Sharif a.k.a Scrap Babu, the richest Congress candidate who declared assets worth Rs 1,753 crore lost from Bengaluru Urban against BJP candidate H.S. Gopinath.



The strength of BJP has gone up from 26 to 37 and Congress seats are reduced from 29 to 26. JD(S) has come down to 11 from 13. The tenure of 11 council members will end by June next year and equations are going to change again in the council.



The ruling BJP's defeat in Belagavi has not gone down well with party leaders as it missed to attain majority by a whisker. Belagavi is regarded as the bastion of BJP. The defeat, despite having 13 MLAs, 2 MPs and one Rajya Sabha member from the district has caused severe embarrassment to the party.



Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has challenged the state BJP to initiate action against former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in the backdrop of BJP candidate's defeat in Belagavi. The elections were held on December 10.



