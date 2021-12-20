K'taka law graduate sexual harassment case; accused advocate surrenders before court

Dakshina Kannada, Dec 20 (IANS) Senior advocate K.S.N. Rajesh Bhat, accused in the sexual harassment case filed by a law graduate student, finally surrendered before the local court in Mangaluru in Karnataka on Monday.



The police had formed special teams to nab him and had been searching for the accused for more than two months.



The victim law graduate student had filed a case of sexual harassment against Bhat on October 18. The police department has suspended two police officers, including a woman sub-inspector, for dereliction of duty in connection with the case and arrested three persons.



The victim earlier suspected foul play in the investigation of the case by the Karnataka police department. She even came out in the open and questioned the police as to why they have not been able to arrest the accused, a senior advocate, even after filing an FIR against him.



The police had issued a lookout notice through Intelligence Bureau (IB) to all the airports of the country to prevent him from escaping to a foreign country. A special team was formed under ACP Ranjith Bandaru to nab the accused.



Four teams were formed to nab the accused. The police had given notice to banks to freeze the accused person's 12 bank accounts. They were asked to inform police whenever there was a transaction by the accused.



The accused advocate had been suspended from the membership of the Karnataka State Bar Council until further orders and instructions were given not to practice at the courts following the FIR on him.



Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities had directed the accused advocate not to continue as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of ACB at Third Additional District and Sessions court.



Further investigations are on.



--IANS

mka/shb/