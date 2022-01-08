K'taka Home Min urges Congress to cooperate for containing Covid menace

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) Against the backdrop of Congress's proposed padayatra for the Mekadatu project, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday sought the cooperation of the leaders of opposition Congress party to control Covid menace in the state.



A statement has been issued in this regard against the backdrop of Congress preparing for padayatra demanding implementation of Mekedatu project on January 9.



However, he said, the Congress had continued its defiance and adamant stand on conducting padayatra. It has started preparations and announced that the padayatra will begin on Sunday.



Strict measures have been initiated by the government to prevent the spread of Covid in the state. The matter of Mekedatu project is before the Supreme Court. As the Congress leaders have the experience of running the government, they should behave responsibly, he said.



It is always better to take precautions and prevent the problems before they go out of hand. The padayatra by Congress is politically motivated, he opined.



He appealed to the police personnel to behave cordially with people and in turn people should also cooperate with them. Violators will be booked under the Disaster Management Act, he warned.



Meanwhile, Karnataka state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar performed special worship of his family deity along with his family members in Kanakapur in Ramnagar district and prayed for the success of padayatra on Mekedatu project.



After the special pooja ceremony Shivakumar stated padayatra for Mekedatu project is starting from January 9. "No matter what hurdles we face we will take it up. I and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will begin padayatra from Mekedatu as announced earlier," he stated.



