K'taka HC's notice to govt to provide job to slain cop's son

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court (HC) has issued a notice to the state government for not providing employment on humanitarian grounds to the son of a police constable, who was killed by late forest brigand Veerappan 30 years ago.



Rachappa, the police constable was killed along with four other police officials in 1992, when Veerappan attacked Ramapura police station near Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district.



The Police department has given assurance to the deceased policeman's family that one of their family members would be given employment on compassionate grounds. However, till date the promises have remained as a mere lip service.



The slain policemen's son, R. Nandish has filed a petition before the HC in this regard.



The bench headed by Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad looking into the petition on Tuesday issued notice to the Chief Secretary to the Karnataka government, Principal Secretary of Home department, DG and IGP, Police Commissioner of Mysuru and the Superintendent of Police (SP) and asked them to file an appeal regarding the petition.



Rachappa's wife has submitted a memorandum to Mysuru SP and urged him to provide employment to his son on humanitarian ground.



The SP had asked her to submit an application within five years after her son attains 18 years of age. Even after submitting several applications, the assurance only remained on paper.



In spite of the state police department writing a letter to the government to consider Rachappa's death as a special case and provide employment on June 25, 2020, the state government has not considered it yet, the petitioner claimed.



The slain constable had joined the state police department in 1989 as a civil constable and after training he was deputed to Ramapura police station in 1991.



Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had formed special task force (STF) to nab Veerappan but by then, the latter had killed many people, including police officials.



Rachappa was also deputed to STF while he was alive. On May 20, 1992, Veerappan had attacked Ramapura police station at 1 a.m. along with his 30 associates and shot dead five police officials, including Rachappa.



