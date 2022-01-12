K'taka HC raps govt, oppn Congress over Mekedatu padayatra

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court has rapped the BJP government and Congress party over the Mekedatu padayatra and issued notices. The court has also directed both the parties to issue clarification by Jan 14.



Notices wwre issued on a petition filedf by social activist Nagendra Prasad.



The High Court issued notices to the state government, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Ramanagar District Commissioner and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday.



The petition was taken up by the divisional bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. The bench taking the government to task, questioned if the government is incapable of taking action in this regard.



The bench also directed the government to clarify by Jan 14 what action it has taken to prevent the rally. It also questioned the helplessness of the government.



The bench has also questioned how the Congress violated Covid guidelines and took up the rally. The court questioned the timing of padayatra and directed it to respond on Jan 14.



The counsel for the state government submitted to the court that FIRs have been lodged against Congress leaders. The bench expressed concern over the issue and observed that the state is already affected by the Covid crisis and how such a thing which is against the interest of the public could take place.



Siddaramaiah, reacting to the court's observations, stated that their advocate would represent them in the court. "The Covid is not spreading because of Congress padayatra. It is spreading because of the negligence of the government. We will wait and see the order by the court in this regard," he said.



The Congress has taken up a 10-day padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project for providing drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas. Tamil Nadu has objected to the project and the matter is before the Supreme Court.



--IANS

mka/skp/