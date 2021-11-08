K'taka HC quashes petition questioning land allotment to Jindal Steel

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Monday quashed a petition questioning the allotment of 3,667 acres land to Jindal Steel Company by the state government.



A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi took the decision as it took up the petition filed by K.A. Paul in this regard.



Counsel for the government submitted to the court that the decision to allot land to Jindal Steel Company was taken in the cabinet meeting held on April 26 by then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The petition questioned the decision and the matter is before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who will relook the earlier decision and take a call on it, he added.



The bench opined that the previous government headed by Yediyurappa had decided to allot the land and the matter is before the present Chief Minister for re-verification as per the information given by government counsel. Hence, there is no need to further proceed with the petition.



The petitioner had prayed before the court that the decision to allot 3,667 acres of land to Jindal Company was taken in the cabinet meeting held on April 26, 2021. Yediyurappa, who gave the approval, had opposed previous government's decision of allotment of land to Jindal company by H.D. Kumaraswamy government.



The petitioner claimed that Yediyuarappa's move to oppose the land allotment first and then granting it when he came to power gives rise to suspicions. He also claimed that the land was allotted at a cheaper price which is against the law.



He also demanded for appointment of an independent committee by the High Court and sought action based on its report.



--IANS

