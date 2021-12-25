K'taka HC grants interim approval for holding service prayers at residence

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (IANS) Karnataka High Court has granted interim approval to a woman for holding prayers at her residence in Udupi district of Karnataka on Friday.



The lady from Udupi, Esthela Louies has questioned the police notice issued to her in the court.



She claimed that the notice by the Karnataka police on October 26 has violated her fundamental rights. She prayed before the court that she has been conducting prayers since 11 years at her residence. The police stated in their notice that she was holding gatherings without police consent and license and it was a violation of law. The police had asked her to submit documents in this regard.



Considering her plea, a bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixith, permitted Esthela Louies to hold service meetings. It also instructed her not to disturb the neighbours. She was also asked to honour the condition that police personnel are free to make audio and video recordings of service meetings.



The court has also stated that there should not be any large congregations at the house.

The order will be in place until the next hearing. Esthela Louies's petition claimed that she has been holding prayers and is involved in community services since 11 years.



The prayers are being conducted at her residence in Devalkanda in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Fridays and Sundays. Meanwhile, a police notice was issued by the Kundapura Rural police station house officer questioning her on hosting service meetings. She challenged the police notice of the court claiming that it violated her basic fundamental right.



The petitioner has also given undertaking to the court that she would see to it that there would be no large congregation and Covid guidelines are followed and neighbours are not troubled. She has also mentioned that she would not give room for any allegations of religious conversion activities.



The counsel for the government stated that the petitioner's residence is located in a communally sensitive area and the congregation at her residence is likely to pose threat to peace and harmony and law and order situation as well.



