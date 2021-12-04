K'taka govt to allot 200 acres for semiconductor sector

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) The Karnataka government is willing to give 200 acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to facilitate the growth of semiconductor industries, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T, said on Saturday.



Speaking in a webinar on "India Opportunities in Semiconductor Packaging - Sectorwise perspective of an OSAT" organised by the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) he said, the government will also provide required amenities like water, power, etc to the proposed land.



The union government has stood for the growth of the electronic industry by bringing out production-linked incentive schemes. Along with this, the Karnataka government has earmarked Rs 2000 crore as subsidy for a period of 5 years to support the development of industry and this has resulted in a very positive impact, he stated.



"The ecosystem for the flourish of electronics sector is very conducive and the country's consumption per capita with regard to electronic goods is also increasing. This opportunity should be best utilised to build the nation by responding to Atmanirbhar initiatives", Narayan explained.



"All the emerging industries such as robotics, artificial intelligence, medical devices, telemedicine, industry 4.0, consumer electronics, space & defence, etc primarily depend on electronics. Considering this, to facilitate the growth of the industry, the government has come out with the Engineering Research & Development Policy and upgraded ITIs, GTTCs across the state with revamped curriculum in higher education courses," he explained.



--IANS

mka/skp/