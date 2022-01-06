K'taka govt announces class 10 exam dates

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (IANS) The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the temporary schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams amid fears of Covid surge. The exams are scheduled between March 28 and April 11.



The Board has asked the parents and candidates to submit objections between January 6 and 14.



According to schedule, the examination for first language will be held on March 28; second language on March 30; Economics/core subject on April 1; Mathematics/Sociology on April 4; Social Science on Apr 6; Third language on April 8 and Science, Political Science, Karnatak/Hindustani music on April 11.



The exams will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 1.45 p.m. Candidates will be given 15 minutes to study question papers.



Last year amid the Covid challenge, former Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Sureshkumar was appreciated for his efforts to conduct SSLC exams between July 19 and July 22, 2021. The exams were conducted in the multi-choice objective type format.



About 9 lakh students attended the exams. Karnataka was one among the few states in the country which had conducted board exams by cutting short exams to two days.



