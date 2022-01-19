K'taka gears up as state inches towards Covid peak; 28,067 beds arranged in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (IANS) Ahead of Karnataka attaining its Covid-19 third wave peak, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made arrangements for 28,067 beds in private and government hospitals.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the third Covid wave would reach its peak in February end or in the beginning of March.





According to Health Minister K. Sudhakar, the experts have predicted as many as 1.2 lakh cases per day or 80,000 cases during the peak.



Hence, the authorities are taking no chances though the symptoms and consequences are less in the third wave when compared to the previous two Covid waves. The authorities explain that they want to be prepared to face any eventuality. If there is a sudden rise in demand for hospitalisation, the system will be unable to organise medication facilities which will lead to chaos, sources explain.



The cases have crossed the 40,000-mark in a day in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Considering this factor and as the peak period is nearing, the authorities have identified 28,067 beds in Bengaluru alone.



A total of 3,237 beds are identified in government hospitals and 13,540 beds are identified in private hospitals. 2,696 beds are identified in hospitals attached to government medical colleges and 8,594 beds are identified in hospitals attached to private medical colleges.



The portal is also activated for the management of allotment of beds. Presently, 6,407 beds are ready for allotment in Bengaluru, sources in the health department explained. The government has specified Rs 10,000 for general beds, 15,000 for ICU beds, 25,000 for ICU with ventilator per day. Two helplines have also been set up to look into the issues of overcharging by the private hospitals.



Sources explain that as more than 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated and with people recovering at home and hospitals within seven days, there is absolutely no pressure on hospitals. However, necessary arrangements have been made for any eventuality, sources said.



--IANS

mka/shb/