K'taka extends deadline for ward delimitation, BBMP polls get delayed

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) The Karnataka government's order to extend the deadline regarding delimitation and reorganisation of wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) till January 2022 has further dampened the spirits of candidates who were preparing for the Civic polls.



The aspirants, who were preparing for civic polls in January or February of 2022, will now have to wait for some more time.



The government extended the deadline till January 2022 for the reorganisation of 243 BBMP wards in its order on Saturday.



The government has defended the decision that officers 'could not undertake work for the reorganisation of wards in the BBMP as they were busy dealing with Covid situation'.



The government has also formed a four-member committee in this regard. The BBMP Chief Commissioner is the president of this committee. Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Chairman and BBMP Special Revenue Commissioner are the other members.



The first meeting was conducted in July. The new voters list will be prepared after reorganisation of wards, inviting objections and getting the government's consent in this regard. Then, the reservation list has to be prepared and announced. After the completion of all these procedures, BBMP polls will be held.



The government has increased the number of BBMP wards from 198 to 243. The BBMP polls can only be held only after the completion of the reorganisation of wards.



The government had earlier given six month's time for reorganisation of wards. The government claimed that as the officers were busy handling the Covid-19 situation all these days and hence, the earlier deadline has been extended.



The BBMP council term ended in September 2020. Administrator has been appointed since then and officers have taken up the reins of BBMP.



The work of demarcating new wards is expected to be completed by January 2022. The administrator had taken care of BBMP for three years in 2007 and now again the BBMP administration has gone into the hands of bureaucracy. Though a nodal officer has been appointed for every ward, people are complaining that officers are not responding to their needs and requirements.



A petition is also being filed in the Supreme Court seeking the conduct of BBMP polls at the earliest. However, until the reorganisation of wards is complete, the BBMP polls cannot be held.



