K'taka exempts Maharashtra from RT-PCR test rules

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Tuesday exempted visitors from neighbouring Maharashtra from producing negative RT-PCR test report while on short trips.



Those who visit for two days or less need not produce negative Covid-19 test report. The decision by the Health department has been taken in the wake of decline in Covid cases in both the states, sources said.



However, the visitors must have been administered with both the doses of Covid vaccination and should follow Covid protocols. This will apply to travellers who arrive by bus, rail and air for a couple of days in Karnataka.



The visitors should not have any symptoms and carry a self declaration form with them. Thermal scanning on their arrival is a must as per the directives of the health department, they said.



The decision was taken in the recently held State Advisory Committee Meeting on Covid-19.



--IANS

