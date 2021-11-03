K'taka Cong urges BJP to release documents on Bitcoin scandal

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday urged the state government to release the letter written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation referring Bitcoin scandal.



The state government claims that the charge sheet has been submitted on the scandal. If at all, the charge sheet is submitted, what was the necessity to refer it to the ED? he questioned.



"The BJP government is issuing confusing statements on Bitcoin scandal. I have seen the statements by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informing media on handing over the case to the ED. We can't believe the oral statement. He should make his letter of handing over the probe to the ED public," he said.



"We don't know who is involved in Bitcoin and drug scandal. The matter is investigated by the state government and it should give proper information. The Opposition can only demand for investigation. Let them make the documents referring the scandal to ED public," he demanded.



"BJP leaders have questioned that complaint was registered in 2018 regarding the Bitcoin scandal and they have also raised questions on the government at that time. Let them include my name and refer it to further investigation," he said.



The Congress had earlier launched attacks on the BJP that it is hushing up Bitcoin and drugs scandal involving thousands of crores of rupees. They have also charged that ruling party leaders have received huge kickbacks in the scandal.



--IANS

mka/skp/