K'taka Cong questions PM Modi on Bitcoin scandal

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advising Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to worry about the Bitcoin allegations.



Taking objections to Bommai's statements made after his meeting with Modi on Thursday that he was asked to ignore the charges, Siddaramaiah said that instead of asking the Chief Minister to get the matter investigated, is it tenable for the Prime Minister to ask Bommai to neglect charges against him?



Is there no necessity for the police department and courts to investigate allegations? Is the unilateral decision by the Prime Minister final? Siddaramaiah questioned.



He further stated that Bitcoin scandal investigation is being conducted by the central as well as state government investigating agencies. Bommai, the present Chief Minister, also headed the home ministry earlier. At this stage, if Prime Minister Modi asks to ignore the Bitcoin scandal allegations, does it not tantamount to dropping probe into the scandal itself, he questioned.



"We don't know whether Bommai has a role in the Bitcoin scandal. No one is calling him guilty. We are demanding a fair probe and punishment to those involved in the scam. Why is there so much hesitation for the probe?" Siddaramaiah asked.



Reacting to BJP's charges on involvement of Congress leaders, he challenged Bommai to conduct a probe by the state as well as central agencies.



On Thursday, Bommai had stated that Prime Minister Modi has asked him not to bother about the Bitcoin scandal, after meeting him at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi.



The discussion on the Bitcoin scandal did not figure in the meeting. "I wanted to tell him about the scandal. The Prime Minister cut me short and asked me not to bother about all this," he had said.



