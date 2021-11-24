K'taka CM orders completion of 30 km major storm water drains' work by Jan-end

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the rain affected areas of Bengaluru city on Wednesday and instructed the officials to complete 30 km of Rajakaluves (major storm water drains) in the city by the end of January.



Bommai held a meeting at the BBMP head office in the backdrop of flooding in various parts of the city due to incessant rain. He said that the meeting discussed the immediate action for widening and repair of Rajakaluves to increase their carrying capacity to avoid flooding of low lying areas downstream of the lakes in the city.



The executive engineers have been instructed to monitor the progress of the work in their respective limits. The city has about 842 km of Rajakaluves across the four valleys --Vrishabhavathi, Hebbal, Challaghatta and Koramangala.



"Work for smooth flow of water has been completed for 415 km and sanction was given to take up work for 75 km in 2019-20. Work has been completed on 40 km of this. There are 94 critical spots which need to be rectified. I have obtained details on this. I have instructed completion of these works within 2 months," Bommai said.



Bommai added that he had instructed the BWSSB Chairman to speedily complete underground drainage work taken up in many layouts to provide a permanent solution. The BBMP has been instructed to desilt the small drains.



Bommai also visited BDS Nagar and other places in the Horamavu ward. Flooding has been a recurring problem in the KR Puram assembly constituency, he said. "The overflowing flood waters from Yelahanka and Hebbal valley pass through KR Puram and Mahadevapura. Flooding in Horamavu ward is essentially an obstacle for the Rajakaluve due to the Railway Bund. I will speak to railway officials to widen the vent," he said.



About 2626 encroachments have been identified on Rajakaluves of which 1480 have been cleared. Legal action has been initiated for demolition of 714 structures, he said.



--IANS

mka/bg



