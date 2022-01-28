K'taka CM Bommai turns 62, completes 6 months in office

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who turned 62 and completed six months in office on Friday, started his day with 'gau puja' (worshiping of cow).



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amith Shah and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa greeted him on the occasion.



Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said: "I am not celebrating my birthday. Party leaders, workers, office-bearers and people from my constituency are greeting me. President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated us. Narendra Modi Ji has tweeted and Amith Shah Ji called up to congratulate me. All their blessings will help me strive towards development of the state," he stated.



Their support will motivate the programmes for the development of farmers, poor, backwards and women. On the occasion of the government completing six months, a booklet of achievements of the state will be released. It will encapsulate the achievements of the government on Covid management, flood management and policies and steps taken towards development of farmers, OBC and SC-ST sections, CM Bommai added.



"Soon I will be presenting the state budget which would be the last budget of the five year period. All dimensions of making the state economy stronger on the one hand and giving justice to all on the other hand, ensuring state's economic progress will be kept in mind while presenting the election year budget," he said.



--IANS

