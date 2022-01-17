K'taka CM Bommai to hold meeting on Covid surge in state

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting on Covid surge in the state, especially in Bengaluru, on Monday evening.



The meeting is expected to take decisions on weekend curfew and night curfew as businessmen and shop owners are repeatedly requesting the government to lift the curbs as it is affecting their livelihood.



Speaking to reporters, Health Minister K. Sudhakar stated that the cases of fever and cold are reported in greater numbers in the state. From December to February, the period is considered as flu season. But, whoever is getting these symptoms they are tested on priority. The number of deaths have come down among infected, he stated. "Due to our preventive measures the spread of Coronavirus is under control in the state," he said.



All measures will be taken to contain the pandemic. The meeting will discuss the children's health. The meeting would also discuss positivity, hospitalisation. A decision will be taken in the meeting attended by experts of the technical committee, task force committee members, cabinet colleagues.



Asked about relaxations on present rules and restrictions, Sudhakar stated that it is not right to comment before the meeting. The Chief Minister is discussing the situation continuously by holding meetings for two, three days, he said.



The thrust will be given to overall control of Covid pandemic and prevention of deaths. The state government has made elaborate preparations in this regard. He further stated that Karnataka is conducting more tests and hence more number of positive cases are detected, he said.



Revenue Minister R. Ashok stated that there is no intention to impose weekend curfew and night curfew by the government. People's health and lives are important. The rules can't be changed for one person's benefit. "We are concerned about people's lives. The guidelines of WHO and central government will have to be followed," he said.



Karnataka on Sunday logged 34,047 Covid positive cases taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,97,982. Thirteen deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours. 5,902 people have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals. Bengaluru Urban district alone recorded 21,071 positive cases.



Positivity rate for the day stood at 19.29 per cent. The present day Omicron patients number stood at 479 and 2,937 Delta cases have been reported so far in the state. The rising numbers in southern districts Mysuru (1,872), Tumakuru (1,373), Hassan (1,171), Dakshina Kannada (782), Mandya (709) have caused worry for state authorities.





--IANS

mka/shb/