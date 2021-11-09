K'taka BJP in-charge Arun Singh to strategise for local body polls

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh will convene a core committee meeting on Tuesday with state party leaders to plan strategies for the upcoming local body polls.



The elections will be held for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Vidhana Parishat (legislative council), zilla and taluk panchayat.



After the BJP's defeat in the Hangal bypolls in Haveri, the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the party is serious about the local body polls and wants to iron out all differences.



Encouraged by the success of Hangal bypolls, the opposition Congress, though split by a factional fight between state President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, has launched a series of programmes like 'padayatra' on Mekedatu project.



The Grand Old Oarty alleged that top leaders of the ruling BJP are involved in the Bitcoin scandal.



Arun Singh's big challenge is to bring in coordination between former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other top party leaders who are opposing him.



However, the defeat IN Hangal has clearly shown the BJP leaders, who want to keep Yediyurappa away from the thick of things, that reality on ground is different and it is not going to be easy without a senior leader.



The BJP thinks that Yediyurappa will overshadow the party and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) if given all liberties.



On the other hand, Yediyurappa has announced a statewide tour and declared that it is his mission to bring BJP to power again in the state Assembly elections.



The core committee will also discuss awarding cabinet berths to Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra.



Arun Singh has made it clear that there is no proposal before the party to disturb leadership in Karnataka.



"We will focus on local body elections and winning state assembly elections in 2023. In Sindhgi, the party registered a big win and lost in Hangal narrowly."



He also defended the state BJP on the Bitcoin scandal allegation.



He maintained that Congress party are indulging in making baseless allegations against the BJP leaders.



