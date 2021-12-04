Krushal Ahuja built a gym for himself on the sets of 'Rishton Ka Manjha'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Krushal Ahuja being a gym aficionado who strongly believes in living a healthy life, has built a gym for himself on the sets of 'Rishton Ka Manjha'.



He says he takes out time for working out no matter what happens or wherever he is.



Krushal says: "I strongly believe we all should have a healthy and fit body, and this isn't something that will miraculously happen one fine day. Simple steps like reducing intake of sugar and working out at least 30 minutes a day can truly bring a huge change in one's life. I have been following a strict diet ever since I was in college as I have always been conscious about my physique."



He shares how while shooting on the sets he takes out time in between breaks to do a couple of his regular exercises. He brings dumbbells to the set every day and works out in a makeshift gym.



"I have made a lot of sacrifices for achieving this look and I don't want to lose it now. Hence, even while I am at the shoot, I do not miss my workout at all. I bring my dumbbells with me, and thankfully my production team has given me a room where I do my usual exercises whenever I have a break. My co-actors even joke that I've turned the set into a gym, but I can't simply skip it. It has become a habit which I don't intend to change, and I feel it's always a good thing to prioritise your health and would request everyone to do so," he adds.



'Rishton Ka Manjha' airs on Zee TV.



