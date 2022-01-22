Krithi Shetty plays eye doc to Sudheer Babu's filmmaker

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Sudheer Babu plays a filmmaker and Krithi Shetty an eye doctor in director Mohanakrishna Indraganti's upcoming Telugu romantic entertainer, 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali'.



On Saturday, the makers released a teaser of the film that gave away several facts about the plot.



The teaser reveals that Sudheer Babu plays a highly successful director who makes only commercial hit films. For once, however, the man decides to be true to his heart and chooses to make a film that is true to its soul. The story of this film revolves around a beautiful girl.



Krithi Shetty plays that beauty, Dr Alekhya, an eye doctor, who has no intention of acting in films. Sudheer Babu convinces her to act and she agrees on one condition.



Produced by Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli, the film, which features music by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by P. G. Vinda, promises to be a classy romantic story.



--IANS

