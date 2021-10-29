Kristen Stewart begins casting for her directorial debut 'The Chronology of Water'

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Kristen Stewart has been gearing up for a trip behind the camera with her adaptation of the memoir 'The Chronology of Water'.



For an upcoming episode of the 'Variety Awards Circuit Podcast', Stewart spoke with Variety about the feature and its current status, which is currently casting for the lead role of author Lidia Yuknavitch.



"We're casting right now," Stewart says.



"We've been putting together and have been thinking about this for a really long time. I'm so stoked. It's taken the time it's needed. Some of these take a decade to put together. I just jump every gun in my life and start talking about stuff before they're really relevant, but it's more relevant than ever. Now we're casting the movie. We're finding our Lidia Yuknavitch."



According to Stewart, she was taking it out this week to find potential investors.



"We don't need that much. It's a really small movie. It's something I would have wanted to be cast in when I was younger."



As the writer and director, Stewart was asked if she had any plans to make an Alfred Hitchcock-like appearance in the film, to which she replied: "No. There's actually no part for me. I guess depending on who plays Lydia, I could maybe play her older sister but probably not. I keep trying to figure out a way to get in there but I don't think so."



The actor is garnering a ton of awards buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer'.



The Neon film has thrust her to the forefront of the best actress race and could bring her first Oscar nomination.



On top of promoting the upcoming release of 'Spencer', she just wrapped filming on writer and director David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future' with Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Scott Speedman.



--IANS

dc/ksk/







