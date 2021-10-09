Krishna Bhatt's 'Sanak - Ek Junoon' brings out complexities in life of common man

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The trailer of 'Sanak - Ek Junoon' is out now. The show is directed by Krishna Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt. The web series features Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray in the lead roles.



'Sanak - Ek Junoon' is the story of a small-town ambitious couple, 'Ajay' (Rohit Bose Roy) and 'Ragini' '(Aindrita Ray) who relocate to Mumbai in the hope of a superior lifestyle. Ajay, a junior lawyer is offered an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by his boss Shekhawat (Pawan Chopra), but in exchange, he must compromise on his values and part with what is dear to him.



The director of the series Krishna Bhatt shared about the series and its theme which focuses on the compromises that are made by common people to achieve more in life.



Krishna Bhatt said: "I wanted to showcase the moral perplexity that a common man goes through when he is asked to compromise on his morals in order to achieve more in life whilst exploring where they would draw the line. 'Sanak - Ek Junoon' is the depiction of a small-town couple's struggle in a big world where they get stuck in a brutal cycle that changes life as they know it."



Elaborating on his character, Rohit Bose Roy said: "Ajay is not power hungry himself, but he is over ambitious which makes him vulnerable to the power-hungry shark-infested waters at his mega law firm. This series portrays how horribly wrong it can go when you become blinded by your ambition. You not only destroy a chance at living your own dreams, but also stand to ruin the lives of everyone around you."



The series also stars Rushad Rana, Rishi Deshpande, Antara Banerjee, Amaara Sangam, Tasneem Ali and Harpreet Jatail in pivotal roles.



Aindrita Ray added saying: "I feel there are times when everyone loses their way on the road to success, and I believe that it is the responsibility of the people around us to keep us grounded in these hard situations. This series will strike a chord with a lot of people who belittle their own self worth for those whom they love."



'Sanak - Ek Junoon' will start streaming from October 16 on MX Player in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Telugu.



--IANS

ila/kr