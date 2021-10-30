Kris Jenner says Kourtney, Travis Barker are 'made for each other'

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Reality TV personality Kris Jenner is delighted her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, has got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, but she said their frequent public displays of affection can be a bit much to be around.



The 65-year-old Kris told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: "They're really made for each other. They really are. They're the cutest couple. They're so in love. And you let us know that they're so in love, constantly.



"It's wild. You feel, you know, like they are only two people in the room. And we almost don't know what to do with ourselves. Like I'm looking for a closet to hide and somewhere to go."



However, Kris concluded that it was just the place that their relationship was in.



She added: "They're in that stage and it's really, really special and I'm so excited."



According to Kris, Barker set up his lavish proposal without any help and on a public beach, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Kris said of the romantic moment: "He was really cute. He did that all on his own."



And she admitted even the staff at the nearby Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel didn't realise what they were preparing for.



She said: "They thought that they were setting up for something like 'The Bachelorette' or something. Yeah I don't think they thought they were expecting that."



The news of their engagement was shared on the happy couple's respective social media profiles.



Kourtney and Travis both posted a photograph of them kissing in the middle beachfront ring of roses with the caption "forever" on Instagram.



