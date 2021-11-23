Kranti Redkar-Wankhede files police complaint over fake chats

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Marathi actress Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, wife of Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, lodged an online complaint with Mumbai Police over some tweets posted by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, here on Tuesday.



Redkar-Wankhede said that a fake twitter handle has been created in her name and a fake chat was posted on it, which was retweeted by Malik without verifying. She said that the culprit has also used her photographer as a profile photo on the fake handle and the chat was reposted by the minister without verification.



Malik tweeted the WhatsApp chat between Kranti and one Captain Jack Sparrow, who claimed to have some strong proofs regarding his (the Minister's) connection to Dawood, referring to the absconder mafia don, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.



Kranti purportedly asked him "What proofs do you have?" and the reply was "I have photo of Nawab Malik and Dawood", to which she responded with "Please send, you will get reward for it". In the subsequent chat, Captain Jack Sparrow posted a photo of Malik alongside actor-politician Raj Babbar, claiming that his wife calls him 'Dawood' out of love. Later, Malik tweeted: "What a joke, I received this morning. Enjoy... Have a nice day everyone."



