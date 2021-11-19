Krafton rolls out new theme, features for BGMI users

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) In a bid to add more excitement among Battlegrounds Mobile India enthusiasts, South Korean game developer Krafton on Friday introduced a new theme, "Mirror World", along with new gameplay mechanics, features in a new update.



The new update version 1.7 is now rolling out on the Play Store and App Store.



The "Mirror World" theme appears in the sky after some time passes after entering the maps and players can enter the mode by using the Wind Wall on the ground.



"When entering the mode, the player's character transforms into one of four legends -- Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn -- of League of Legends and Arcane," the company said in a statement.



"The player can kill a monster on the Mirror Island with the Arcane character's weapons and skills," it added.



Players can get "Hextech Crystals" as a reward if they kill a monster and exchange the shards with various battle items. Once the character is dead or playtime on the Mirror Island ends, players can return to the normal battlegrounds.



The latest update also brings a piggyback feature that allows the players to pick up a downed teammate or enemy.



While carrying, the player's movement is slowed and one cannot use items or ride a vehicle. The carried player's HP decreases during the carry. Also, with the all-new grenade indicator, the exact location of the grenade can be judged by the indicator.



The updated weapon balance will affect SLR, SKS, mini14, VSS and DP28.



The 1.7 update also introduces various events with Mirror World where players can get Arcane characters, Arcane emotes and items and till the holiday season, with some fantastic collaborations on the way for fans.



"With the new update, Krafton aims at providing an overall improved battle-feel to the players with features like diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, free-to-play, multiplayer experience options," the company said.



Players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or solo. Even better, all the fan favourite modes including Vikendi map, Metro Royale, Survive Til Dawn and more modes will be brought back sequentially.



