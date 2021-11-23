Kovind on two-day visit to Kanpur

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day visit to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.



The President will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on Wednesday while on Thursday, he will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.



Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav a.k.a. 'Chaudhary Sahab', was an educationist, social worker, independence activist and a politician from the Samajwadi Party.



The President would be addressing a function to be held at Meherban Singh Ka Purva area on Wednesday.



Harcourt Butler Technical University (erstwhile Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Kanpur) was established in 1921 by the then Government of United Provinces to promote technical education, applied research and industrial development of the region. It is popularly known as 'HBTI.'



