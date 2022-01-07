Korean series 'The Silent Sea' tops non-English shows on Netflix

Seoul, Jan 7 (IANS) South Korean sci-fi horror series 'The Silent Sea' was the most-viewed non-English TV show over the week from December 27 to January 2 on Netflix, the global video streaming service said.



The drama, according to Yonhap News Agency, topped Netflix's official weekly chart for non-English TV programmes with 47.8 million hours of viewing for the week, vastly outnumbering 'The Queen of Flow: Season 2' with 29.5 million hours and 'Money Heist: Part 5' with 26.3 million hours.



'The Silent Sea' is ranked No. 10, just behind the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', on Netflix in India. The Raveena Tandon-led series 'Aranyak' and the Malayalam superhero movie 'Minnal Murali' are in the top two positions.



'Squid Game' and 'Money Heist' are at No. 6 and 7 in India.



For 'The Silent Sea', the week in review marked a remarkable increase in viewership, as it had placed third with 22.2 million hours in the previous week. The eight-part series premiered on December 24.



It is the third Korean-language series to have topped the Netflix chart for non-English TV shows, following the global sensation 'Squid Game' released in September and Yeon Sang-ho's fantasy horror 'Hellbound' in November.



Netflix said 'The Silent Sea' made the Top 10 in the category in 77 countries over the one-week period and topped the list in six nations, including South Korea and Thailand.



Starring Bae Doo-na and Gong Yoo, the latest Netflix original is set on the moon, where a special team is tasked with finding out the secrets of an abandoned research facility, Balhae Base.



--IANS

srb/

