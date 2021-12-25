'Komaram Bheemudo' song from 'RRR' ignites revolutionary vibe

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) The makers of upcoming epic 'RRR' have released a new song titled 'Komaram Bheemudo' which spotlights Jr NTR's role as the protector of the Gond tribe.



The character layout of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem is specially established in this song, which also ignites the revolutionary vibe in an emotional way. The lyrics hint at the war which the Gond tribe needs to fight and nothing is coming in their way of revolution.



Singer Kala Bhairava's intense expressions in the lyrical video adds much emotional sense to the song 'Komaram Bheemuda', while the dimly-lit sets in the video create an impact too. With statues chained together, the song is a call for the people to break their shackles and start fighting to attain ultimate independence from the British.



'RRR' is one of the most hyped movies of India. With Ram Charan playing Alluri Seetharama Raju, Alia Bhatt is playing his partner Sita. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran play important roles, while M.M. Keeravani is the music director. S.S. Rajamouli has directed the movie that is produced by DVV Danayya, the movie is to be released in multiple languages on January 7.



--IANS

py/kr