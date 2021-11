Kohli thanks outgoing India support staff for their contribution

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the outgoing coaching staff -- Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar -- for their contributions in making the Indian team a strong outfit.



The trio of head coach Shastri, bowling coach Bharat and fielding coach Sridhar finished their tenure on Monday, with India's last match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia.



While India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Shastri-Kohli duo along with Bharat and Sridhar made the team a formidable travelling outfit in the Test arena.



They were part of a set-up that won two Tests in Australia while the Indian side is leading 2-1 in the five Test series in England, which is set to be completed next year.



India also won the T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia under their tenure.



"Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history," Kohli, who has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on twitter.



"Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," he added.



Shastri has been replaced by former India captain Rahul Dravid as India head coach while Rohit Sharma is India's new T20 captain.



It is also expected that Rohit will take over the ODI captaincy as well during India's next session.



