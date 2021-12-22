KMC election: 7 Trinamool councillors got over 90% of polled votes

Kolkata, Dec 22 (IANS) The data available with West Bengal State Election Commission shows that the Trinamool Congress not only got 70 per cent votes and 134 seats but seven of the ruling party councillors got 90 per cent of the polled votes creating a record in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election.



According to the available data, seven councillors of Trinamool Congress got 90 per cent of the polled votes and 24 candidates managed to get more than 80 per cent votes.



According to State Election Commission data, Shams Iqbal of Ward 134 in Garden Reach area has managed to secure 98.28 per cent votes -- the highest among all the councillors. While Iqbal got 24,708 votes, his nearest rival -- an independent candidate Qaisar Ahmad managed to get only 418 votes.



Besides, there are at least seven Trinamool Congress councillors who managed to get more than 90 per cent of the votes. A ward-wise result shows that Manzoor Iqbal got 91.83 per cent votes in Ward number 71 in Central Kolkata.



Jiban Saha got 90.60 per cent votes in ward number 57 and Amiruddin received 91.8 per cent in ward number 54. Their more candidates like Sunanda Sarkar, Santi Ranjan Kundu and Alokananda Das also got more than 90 per cent votes.



Apart from this, there are at least 24 candidates who have been successful in getting more than 80 per cent of the votes creating history in the KMC election.



The party has already made a record not only by winning 134 seats but by mobilizing more than 72 per cent of the vote share in their favour.



The data available with the state election commission shows that the ruling Trinamool Congress has a vote share of 72.1 per cent while the opposition but the Left Front could not reach the double figures even.



While the BJP struggled with 9.2 per cent, the Congress was reduced to politically insignificant managing only 4.1 per cent of the vote share. Interestingly enough, the Left Front came up to the second spot with 11.9 per cent of the vote share.



The situation is such that the state election commission has already announced that there will be no opposition in the KMC for the next five years.



An official of the SEC said that as a rule, the party with minimum 10 per cent of the seats will be treated as opposition but in the current situation, there is no party with this minimum 14 seats.



"So, there will be no opposition party of the Leader of the Opposition in KMC for the next five years," the official added.



--IANS

sbg/pgh







