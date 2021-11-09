KKR appoints K V Kamath as senior advisor

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Global investment firm KKR Tuesday announced the appointment of K.V. Kamath as a Senior Advisor to KKR India. His appointment is effective immediately.



Most recently, Kamath served as the first President of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations, from its founding in 2015 until 2020.



Prior to that, he was Chairman of ICICI Bank and Infosys Limited, two of India's leading companies.



In October 2021, he was appointed the Chairperson of India's newly established National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, which was created to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.



Gaurav Trehan, Partner & CEO of KKR India, said, "We are pleased to welcome K.V. as a senior advisor to our team in India, and are excited to learn from his terrific insights as we continue to invest in the growth of India."



Kamath commented, "KKR has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to India, and the firm today stands out as one of the highest-caliber investors in innovative, market-leading companies in the country and worldwide. I am excited by the opportunity to work alongside Gaurav and the broader KKR team and welcome the chance to leverage my experience to help Indian businesses elevate and meet their full potential."



Among the ways KKR looks to add value to its portfolio companies is through access to its substantial network and the expertise of industry specialists, including KKR's senior advisors



Kamath's appointment marks the latest milestone for KKR in India, where KKR has committed approximately $7 billion of equity in asset classes that include private equity and infrastructure. In 2021, the firm made several investments in the country, including in Vini Cosmetics, a leading branded personal care and beauty products company; Lenskart, a leading omni-channel eyewear retailer; Five Star, a lender to small businesses; and a portfolio of road assets.



