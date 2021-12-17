Kim Jong-un attends memorial event for his late father

Seoul, Dec 17 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday attended a memorial event for his father Kim Jong-il on the latter's 10th death anniversary, Pyongyang's state media reported.



It took place at the square of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum commemorating the North's former leaders, in Pyongyang, Yonhap News Agency quoted North's state TV as saying.



Kim Jong-il died on December 17, 2011, after having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994.



Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the helm of the North in another hereditary succession of power.



North Korea has been kicking up a commemorative mood ahead of the anniversary with a series of events touting the late leader and highlighting loyalty to the current leader.



In a front-page editorial, the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said the country should push ahead with efforts to accomplish the first-year goals of its five-year development plan unveiled at a January party congress under Kim Jong-un's leadership.



On Thursday, the North Korean Embassy in China held a memorial service to commemorate Kim Jong-il, stressing close ties between the two countries.



--IANS

ksk/