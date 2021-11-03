Kiara Advani hails Faye D'Souza's performance in 'One Mic Stand 2'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The second season of 'One Mic Stand' brought influential figures like Chetan Bhagat, Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Faye D'Souza and Raftaar under one roof as they underwent a litmus test for their comic skills in front of a live audience.



The new season has got everyone hyped up across age groups and Kiara Advani is one person who has become a huge fan of the show. The actress, who is in love with the unique concept of the show, shared a video on Instagram where she lauded Faye D'Souza's performance in particular. She captioned the video, "The post captioned, "Gonna take Fayecation from work, and get myself a stand up gig!?? Watch @fayedsouza and many more favourites on #OneMicStandOnPrime @primevideoin"



Calling it hilarious, Kiara seemed to be in awe of the senior journalist as she exclaimed in the video, "Fayecation!!! Is there anything this woman can't do? You're absolutely incredible! I'm really confused if it's going to be a breaking news live or it's going to be Open Mic Live (sic)."



Karan Johar who also performed a set in the show's second season under the mentorship of Sumukhi Suresh, too reacted to Kiara's video. The Dharma head honcho commented "You must do season 3????".



'One Mic Stand' conceptualised by India's premier comic Sapan Verma and his team, has opened new avenues to the art of stand-up comedy.



