Khushbu Sundar's tribute to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress and BJP politician Khushbu Sundar on Sunday paid glowing tributes to one of India's most loved freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.



Taking to Twitter, Khushbu said; "Remembering the hero who walked the path of right and the bold. Who fought for freedom and believed in what he said: 'Freedom is not given, it is taken!' We are here because he was there for us then. A symbol of courage for the country."



Several people liked Khushbu's tweet, including actor Madhavan, who went on to quote the tweet on his timeline.



Tamil film director Deekay, too, hailed the great freedom fighter by posting a black-and-white picture of the leader in Indian National Army gear and saying: "Remembering the legend."



